Paratus Zambia: a seamless Starlink experience

Following the announcement late last year that the Paratus Group was appointed as an authorised reseller of Starlink business services, Paratus has proactively embraced the addition of Starlink to its suite of solutions, addressing the unique challenges faced by its customers and the market at large.

The integration of Starlink has been highly successful, particularly for businesses in need of dependable internet connectivity in remote areas.

Paratus Zambia country manager Marius van Vuuren explains that the news about the Starlink service is very good for businesses that need internet connectivity in remote regions, particularly those that require reliable, high-bandwidth connectivity in areas that are hard to reach.

“The response to our Starlink offering has been overwhelmingly positive and, as we analyse the incoming requests, it has become evident to us that, aside from local support, network integration is a key advantage of subscribing to Paratus Zambia’s Starlink service.”

Paratus Zambia’s differentiator with its Starlink service offering is that it can provide continuous technical support with a ready supply of equipment in Lusaka. This ensures that businesses receive not just connectivity but a fully integrated network solution. The provision of Starlink services by Paratus Zambia also creates a fully holistic approach to connectivity, delivering an end-to-end network solution that is both comprehensive and efficient.

Starlink has proved to be a gamechanger for customers where other internet solutions are either unattainable or cost prohibitive. It offers an affordable and user-friendly option that delivers high-speed internet connectivity to any location. In some cases, Starlink has been used as a backup service alongside Paratus Zambia’s direct internet solutions.

Van Vuuren adds: “We are grateful to the Zambian government for approving the use of Starlink because it is very much needed in Zambia and aligns with our goal of making reliable connectivity accessible to every person in Zambia.”

In response to the high interest in the Starlink service, Paratus Zambia has formed a dedicated team to manage enquiries and orders efficiently. As a leading digital services provider in Africa, Paratus has the expertise to deliver the Starlink service to its business customer base. Equipped with skilled and trained engineers, backed by the necessary support structures, Paratus Zambia provides a seamless Starlink experience.

Various industries, including logistics, manufacturing, hospitality, mining and education, have realised the benefit of using the Starlink business service. Many larger businesses have now also integrated Starlink as a backup solution and are now enjoying improved resilience.

