PBT Group to list on A2X Markets

JSE-listed data specialist PBT Group will list on A2X Markets on 1 February. The listing will be secondary in nature, with the company retaining its primary listing on the JSE.

PBT Group has a market capitalisation of R975-million and describes itself as a “technology- and cloud-agnostic data and digital services and solutions provider” that focuses on, among other things, advisory and strategic services; data engineering; cloud and DevOps; application and software development; software quality assurance and testing; and mobile and Web development.

PBT Group has a headcount of 840, the vast majority being billable consultants, it said. Revenue is derived in South Africa (89%), Australia (7%) and Europe (4%).

The addition of PBT Group to the A2X board will bring the number of instruments available for trade on the platform to 61, with a combined market capitalisation of about R5.2-trillion. Large companies listed on A2X include Investec, Naspers, Standard Bank and Sasol.

A2X is a licensed stock exchange that provides a secondary listing venue for companies.