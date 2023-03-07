Port443: providing automated visibility, insight and validation

Port443 is dedicated to the development of services to enhance your overall security security posture. Leveraging your existing investments, we provide insight and visibility into your cybersecurity and network controls, across a plethora of mainstream vendors.

Visibility is paramount to understanding what is happening across the ICT estate. Gaining insight into the myriad alerts, critical incidents and performance metrics as well as the ability to identify and address indicators of compromise have become an ongoing discipline that needs to be adopted to remain secure.

The Port443 platform addresses this requirement through the expansive integrations and visualisation of these metrics across the estate. With intuitive dashboards and inherent automation, providing insight into these threat vectors and metrics is now an affordable, consumption-based service to enhance your control and associated security posture.

Having sight of critical e-mail control information, vulnerability scanning technologies, IAM controls, firewalls, secure scores, network monitoring, SD-WAN metrics and more, Port443’s platform provides all of this via a secure dashboard leveraging your existing investments.

Two of the top 10 threat vectors are misconfigurations of perimeter controls and compromised credentials via phishing attacks. To mitigate against these threats, two of the primary lines of defence should be your perimeter firewall(s) and e-mail control(s). However, continuous validation of the polices and configurations of these controls takes time and requires specific skills that are not always readily available. A “set and forget” approach could result in vulnerabilities being exploited if these controls are not continuously validated and hardened.

One of the constraints, however, is that automation in the context of cybersecurity can be expensive, with significant investment needed in technology and skills. This is where the power of the Port443 platform becomes clear.

Port443 is the standard port used every day by billions of people across the globe for the secure transfer of Internet traffic

Using automation for validating and hardening policies and configurations against best practice standards including NIST, PCI and CIS, the Port443 platform automates these tasks, providing the engineering team with remediation guidance and reporting to comply with best practice governance, risk and compliance.

With the skills and experience at Port443 as well as our “as a service” consumption model, we ensure your critical assets are protected against malicious threats in a way that is readily available and affordable.

