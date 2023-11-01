Rain unveils ‘the101’, its colourful new 5G smart router

As the world becomes more connected, the Wi-Fi router has become one of the most important appliances in our homes, defining how we live and work.

But while everything else in our homes has evolved to offer a range of designs to suit our tastes, routers have remained largely functional.

With the arrival of the101, your home router can now take pride of place in your home, whether that’s on your counter or mounted on the window or wall. And with powerful AX3600 WiFi and a touch screen display, your router has never been smarter.

Connect with colour

The101 is the world’s best dressed router. When you order rainone, you pick a set of two 101 skins. With a choice of 10 colours, there’s a set to match every decor style.

The first collection is inspired by South Africa’s vibrant culture. Each is made from a unique, modern material. They’re free and easy to stick on and peel off.

Features at your fingertips

Now with a touch screen display, the101 5G router can do smart new things.

Scan to connect

Simply scan to join your 5G home WiFi, without having to type in long, complicated passwords.

Direct messaging

Get the latest rain info delivered directly to your router.

Built-in speed test

Just tap the touch screen display to run a speed test.

Signal strength indicator

Find the best position for your 5G smart router with the 5G signal strength indicator on your touch-screen display.

Tap for support

If you ever need help, just tap on your router to log a support call.

Under the hood

The 101 5G smart router features the latest tech hardware.

Performance

The101 features robust 4×4 Mimo AX3600 Wi-Fi, ensuring broader coverage and increased throughput for multiple users. It’s coupled with the advanced MediaTek T750 platform, boasting a four-core ARM CA55 processor, 2GB of RAM and 32GB NAND storage. Enhanced by high-gain 4×4 antennas with expanded surface area, it delivers superior 5G signal strength and quality.

Sim built in

The101 features an internal Sim, eliminating the need for physical Sim cards.

Only on rainone

The101 5G smart router is only available to new rainone customers. And it’s free-to-use.

With rainone you get unlimited 5G home Wi-Fi, plus free mobile every month for two phones and a free-to-use router. For only R595 a month. No contracts.

Order yours today at rain.co.za.