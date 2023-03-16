Rain to move beyond data and into mobile voice services

Rain, which provides wireless, data-only services, plans soon to launch a mobile service.

This is according to Rain investor African Rainbow Capital Investments, which said on Thursday that the move will allow Rain to compete with South Africa’s mobile operators in voice calls, too.

ARC Investments, which holds a 20.3% interest in Rain, said the provider will use the newly acquired spectrum bought last year in an auction to launch its mobile service, without giving any other details on the plan.

Earlier this year, Rain and number-three mobile network provider Telkom terminated discussions about a potential acquisition of Rain after the parties decided that a suitable transaction was not possible at that time. — (c) 2023 Reuters