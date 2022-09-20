Ramaphosa promises more action on Eskom crisis

Government has held urgent meetings to find ways to ease record rolling power cuts, with state-owned Eskom having already announced some of the measures, President Cyril Ramaphosa said in his weekly letter to the nation.

The country has endured a record six days of stage-6 load shedding, and a total of 106 days of outages.

“We will remain seized with this issue until the situation is resolved,” Ramaphosa said in his letter, without detailing any extra steps his government is prepared to take to prop up the electricity grid.

“The severe load shedding of the last few days has reminded us how unstable our ageing power stations are. It has given greater urgency to the measures we announced two months ago to stabilise our electricity supply.” — (c) 2022 Bloomberg LP

