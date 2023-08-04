Randall Abrahams joins Telkom in senior role

Telkom has appointed former Idols SA judge Randall Abrahams, 54, as group executive for digital solutions.

Abrahams will manage the digital platform business for Telkom, which is located in the group’s technology division. His responsibilities will include driving digital strategy and identifying and implementing technologies to develop opportunities for the group.

“We are excited to have Randall joining Telkom,” said group CEO Serame Taukobong. “His expertise in the digital and communications space is highly respected and we look forward to working with him on our ongoing digital transformation to deliver value for our stakeholders.”

Abrahams will be involved in developing Telkom’s platform business in non-connectivity products such as fintech, advertising, content, smart homes and small business enterprise solutions.

His 30-year career has seen him occupy several prominent positions in the telecommunications and media sectors.

He has worked as station manager at Good Hope FM and YFM; GM of public commercial radio at the SABC; CEO of the South African Music Awards; MD of Universal Music Africa; and most recently, as CEO of broadcasting at Primedia.

Abrahams is also a household name in South Africa thanks to his role as a judge on Idols SA.