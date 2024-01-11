Reach market leaders in B2B with TechCentral

TechCentral is South Africa’s market leader in B2B technology news. It serves a large and growing audience of real IT decision makers in both the private and public sector.

That’s why leading South African and international technology brands have partnered – and continue to partner – with TechCentral to reach our unique and valuable readers. And TechCentral offers a range of options, tailored to your company’s marketing objectives and budget.

These options range from traditional banner advertising, to guaranteed content exposure in the form of expertly written promoted articles, to market-leading technology shows and podcasts.

The publication, which enjoyed significant readership growth in 2023 – cementing its market leadership position in business technology news – remains committed to serving its audience with South Africa’s best technology journalism.

We supplement this with our market-leading video interview shows, the TechCentral Show (TCS) and TCS+, offering our readers and viewers fascinating insights from leaders in the tech field in South Africa and further afield.

TechCentral means B2B

Our 2023 reader survey shows that:

More than half of our hundreds of thousands of regular monthly readers are directly responsible for or are involved in their companies’ technology buying decisions;

Nine in 10 of our tech-savvy readers advise family and friends about technology buying decisions; and

More than a third (36.1%) work in organisations that employ more than a thousand people — a key target market for ICT vendors and solution providers.

If you’re in the B2B space, don’t waste your marketing budget on consumer technology sites. Partner with TechCentral to reach the right audience to grow your business. Interested in learning more? Please contact Natalie Kock, who can assist you with our rate card and provide you with details of the myriad ways TechCentral can assist with your marketing efforts in 2024. — (c) 2024 NewsCentral Media