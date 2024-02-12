Relief from severe power cuts finally in sight

Over the past 24 hours, Eskom has returned five generating units to service, with emergency reserves expected to be replenished to adequate levels by Tuesday morning.

This will allow for the reduction of load shedding to stage 3 from 5pm on Tuesday, Eskom said in a statement on Monday afternoon.

Stage-4 load shedding will be implemented from 4pm on Tuesday until 3pm on Wednesday. This alternating pattern of stage-3 load shedding from 5pm to 3pm and stage-4 load shedding from 4pm to 5pm will be repeated daily until further notice.

Unplanned outages have reduced to 14.6GW of generating capacity (from nearly 18GW at the weekend), while the capacity out of service for planned maintenance is at 7.3GW.

Some 2.2GW of generating capacity is planned to be returned to service by Wednesday. Eskom’s evening peak demand on Monday is forecast at 26.9GW. – © 2024 NewsCentral Media