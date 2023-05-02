Revix unveils blue chip bundle: capture the crypto market’s elite

Investing in blue chip stocks has long been considered a safe and reliable strategy for building wealth in the stock market. Imagine being able to invest in Coca-Cola and Apple just as they started to lead their respective sectors — with blue chip investing, you can.

In fact, many investors have achieved incredible success by focusing their portfolios solely on these stable and profitable companies. So, why has this longstanding successful investment strategy yet to be applied to the cryptocurrency space?

Well, the wait is finally over — blue chip investing has finally come to crypto.

Revix, a South African-based investment platform renowned for providing its users with crypto index products, which they call Bundles, has recently added to its already impressive list of Bundles by launching its new Blue Chip Bundle offering.

What is a blue chip cryptocurrency?

Similar to blue chip companies, blue chip cryptocurrencies are sector leaders with large market capitalisations, global adoption and a track record of long-term reliability — think bitcoin and ethereum.

Why would you invest in blue chip cryptocurrencies?

The cryptocurrency market is still young and volatile, but it offers early investors a chance at being in on the ground floor of the next Apple or Coca-Cola. With thousands of cryptocurrencies striving to transform global industries with cutting-edge technology, identifying the next global success story is no easy feat. This is where blue chip cryptocurrency investing can help you cut through the noise generated by thousands of coins and focus your investments towards cryptocurrencies that are sector leaders who are more likely to capture this generational opportunity.

What is the Revix Blue Chip Bundle?

Revix Bundles are similar to traditional ETFs — like the S&P 500 or JSE Top 40 index — but for the crypto space.

Revix’s Blue Chip Bundle offers investors equally weighted exposure to the top cryptocurrencies in each of the market’s 10 major sectors, applying traditional blue chip investing concepts to the crypto world.

The Blue Chip Bundle eliminates the need for hours of time spent navigating the market to identify the major cryptocurrency sectors and their top performers. This hassle-free approach provides you with a cost-effective and effortless way to invest in a diverse range of crypto sectors, ensuring that you consistently hold sector leaders in the ever-evolving crypto market.

Benefits of the Blue Chip Bundle

1. Own the best-in-class cryptocurrencies

Blue chip cryptocurrencies are renowned for their reliability, large market capitalisations and longstanding industry presence. These cryptocurrencies are embraced by global businesses and individuals, providing a sense of stability often absent in smaller cryptocurrencies.

2. High return potential

Blue chip cryptocurrencies have significant long-term growth potential as sector leaders gain greater mainstream adoption as blockchain technology matures.

3. Effortless diversification

The Blue Chip Bundle includes the market-leading cryptocurrencies of their respective sectors. This diversifies your portfolio and reduces risks by removing exposure to smaller, lesser-known cryptocurrencies that can be unpredictable and more prone to downturns.

4. Automatic monthly rebalancing

With automated monthly updates, this Crypto Bundle consistently incorporates the most valuable cryptocurrencies to optimise market investment coverage and ensure the inclusion of high-performing cryptos while excluding underperforming ones.

What cryptocurrency and sector exposure does the Blue Chip Bundle have?

Revix meticulously curated the Blue Chip Bundle for broad exposure to the 10 major crypto-focused sectors that are revolutionising the way we see the world. The Bundle comprises the largest cryptocurrency by market capitalisation within each of the 10 major sectors.

How has the Blue Chip Bundle performed?

Revix’s Blue Chip Bundle has shown an impressive 815% return since the beginning of 2021, outperforming the likes of ethereum (142%), the US stock market (10%) and bitcoin (-1%) over the period.

The Blue Chip Bundle’s impressive historical performance has caught the eye of many investors who are seeking a way to gain exposure to the cryptocurrency market and all that it has to offer. By holding all the leading cryptocurrencies in their specific sector, the Blue Chip Bundle offers investors a way to invest in the technological leaders of tomorrow all through one single investment.

Where can you invest in the Blue Chip Bundle?

You can effortlessly invest in the Blue Chip Bundle at Revix, a Cape Town-based investment platform founded in 2018 and backed by JSE-listed Sabvest.

Revix is renowned for providing its users with innovative and easy-to-use crypto index products, which it calls Bundles. Revix’s state-of-the-art security measures protect users and provide peace of mind in the exciting and fast-paced world of crypto.

Revix Blue Chip Bundle promotion

Revix is offering its users zero buy-in fees on the Blue Chip Bundle for one month, from 2-31 May 2023.

Invest with Revix and start your journey with as little as R150. Download the mobile app from Apple’s App Store or Google Play store.

Disclaimer

This article is intended for informational purposes only. The views expressed are not and should not be construed as investment advice or recommendations. This article is not an offer, nor the solicitation of an offer, to buy or sell any of the assets or securities mentioned herein. You should not invest more than you can afford to lose, and before investing please take into consideration your level of experience, investment objectives and seek independent financial advice if necessary. Remember, investing in cryptocurrencies is considered a high-risk investment, meaning you can lose money when investing. For more information, please visit www.revix.com.