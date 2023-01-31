Ricoh South Africa achieves DocuWare Diamond Club status

Digital services company Ricoh South Africa has been awarded membership status of the exclusive DocuWare Diamond Club in recognition of its exceptional performance and exceeding revenue targets by client onboarding, growth, satisfaction and retention.

Not only did Ricoh SA outperform partners in major developed economies such as the UK, Italy and Belgium, but its 2022 performance placed the company eighth out of 62 Emea and Apac DocuWare partners and 11th globally, an unprecedented milestone for the South African business.

“We are honoured and proud to have been recognised by DocuWare for the incredible effort of the team during a challenging and highly competitive period,” says Jacques van Wyk, CEO, Ricoh SA.

Ricoh SA was the first South African company to become a DocuWare authorised distribution partner in 2012

“For customers, it means having the confidence and peace of mind that comes from working with the strongest, most experienced DocuWare team in the country,” he says. “We are very fortunate to have the skills and resources to collaborate and assist customers through their digital transformation journeys, maintaining the highest levels of service delivery and driving return on customer investments.”

Ricoh SA was the first South African company to become a DocuWare ADP (authorised distribution partner) in 2012. DocuWare has more than 800 ADPs across the globe.

“We are happy to recognise your dedication, loyalty and hard work in bringing your customers real-life solutions for their real-world problems,” says DocuWare Group president Max Ertl.

“Your knowledge, hard work and dedication helped pave the way for a very successful 2022 for DocuWare globally, and the demand for our solutions, whether in the cloud or on-premises, is bigger than ever, despite the pandemic. Congratulations from our team to yours.”

Flipping the script

Van Wyk says that South African customers have mirrored global trends by adopting cloud technologies at scale, flipping the script on how DocuWare was primarily deployed a few years ago.

“In 2019, 80% of our local DocuWare installs were on-premises, with only 20% the cloud, and by the end of 2022, 80% were cloud-based and only 20% on-prem,” he says.

“We’ve helped companies with as few as four staff to enterprises with more than a thousand increase productivity, drive down expenses, introduce better efficiencies through automation and eliminate time-intensive manual business processes. Our customer base spans dozens of industries, with particular focus on distribution, insurance, petroleum and manufacturing.”

DocuWare cloud solutions deliver smart digital workflow and document control that sets a new pace for business performance and productivity, optimising the processes that power business. Value propositions include the digitisation of operational business documents; document process efficiencies that reduce costs and improve workflows for indexing and collaboration; uninterrupted operations; seamless integration with existing business systems; and expert change management.

