Roelof Botha to lead Sequoia Capital

Storied venture firm Sequoia Capital has named a new leader. South African Roelof Botha, 48, will become the senior steward of the firm, according to a Twitter message from current chief Doug Leone late on Monday.

Botha’s “keen instinct for innovation has made its mark on our partnership and on our industry,” Leone wrote in the statement. It also said that Botha will “set the overall tone and oversee the global centralised functions” of the firm, including its finance and culture, and that Botha will continue to lead Sequoia’s US and Europe business as managing partner.

Leone, 65, said he will remain a general partner in the firm’s existing funds and will keep his board seats.

As part of the announcement, Sequoia said that Neil Shen will continue to lead the firm’s China business as founding and managing partner.

Cape Town-educated Botha, who was born in Pretoria and whose grandfather was the last apartheid-era South African foreign minister Pik Botha (and the first minister of mineral & energy affairs in the Nelson Mandela administration), oversaw several of Sequoia’s key investments, including those in YouTube and Square.

Botha, who relocated to the US from Johannesburg in the late 1990s, was also a key player, along with fellow South African Elon Musk, in PayPal’s formative years. — Sarah McBride, (c) 2022 Bloomberg LP, with additional reporting (c) 2022 NewsCentral Media