Romoss offers power in your pocket, wherever you are

Everyone has suffered the frustration of a crucial device shutting down due to low battery at one time or another, particularly here in South Africa.

This is where having a power bank can save the day. These small, portable devices can be used as backup power for charging a wide range of devices, including phones, laptops and cameras – at any time and from anywhere.

Modern power banks have become an everyday essential. They are inexpensive and have a range of applications. And as advanced as modern smartphone batteries are, heavy use will see most phones’ batteries running down in less than a day. Moreover, we have all left the house having forgotten to charge our phones the night before or been stuck somewhere without a charger for an extended period.

Carrying a power bank can bail you out in these instances. The higher the milliamp-hour, or mAh, the more devices a power bank can charge. Power banks are also small and portable. The higher-end brands come with a charging cable with a range of USB ports, USB-C or lightning cable jacks built in, and some even offer wireless charging.

The Romoss range

For example, the Romoss range of power banks, brought to South Africa exclusively through leading distributor Syntech, has a device to suit every need and budget. Firstly, the Romoss PPD20 20 000mAh 50W Power Bank enables users to easily charge up to two devices, including smartphones, laptops and tablets. It offers a portable design in white with an intelligent LED display that can display three different kinds of data — current, voltage and remaining power.

This power bank boasts high-quality battery cells that help users to charge more devices than usual without having to recharge the power bank. Moreover, the Romoss PPD20 is compatible with a wide range of mainstream fast-charging protocols, making it highly versatile. Thanks to its enormous 50W quick charge support, the Romoss PPD20 is able to charge much larger devices such as laptops, something that most power banks can’t do.

Furthermore, it features multiple inputs and dual outputs, as well as Quick Charge compatibility with Qualcomm Quick Charge and Two-Way Power Delivery. It is also compatible with mainstream fast-charging protocols, comes in a pocket-sized portable design and weighs a mere 480g.

A little more juice

Next, the Romoss Zeus 30 000mah 30W Power Bank offers a high capacity that can also easily charge up to two devices. It features a sleek black design with an intelligent LED display that also displays current, voltage and remaining power. This power bank also has high-quality battery cells that allow users to charge a greater number of devices, including larger devices like laptops, without having to recharge the power bank.

The Romoss Zeus is compatible with a range of mainstream fast-charging protocols, has triple inputs and dual outputs, and it comes with a type-C connector, too. It also features Quick Charge compatibility with Qualcomm Quick Charge and Two-Way Power Delivery. Its dimensions are a mere 16.9×8.2×3.4cm, and it weighs only 660g.

Rapid charging

For users always on the go, the Romoss Sense 6F 20 000mAh 22.5w QC Type-C Power Bank WHT allows users to charge a device in less than an hour. This fast-charging power bank is equipped with a self-developed quick-charge chip provided by TSMC.

Charging devices such as a Samsung Galaxy S8, with a Sense 6F, can be up to three times faster than with a normal power bank. In addition, it is compatible with a wide variety of fast-charging technology standards such as QC3.0/2.0, MTK PE, Samsung FastCharger, Huawei FCP, Apple 2.4(A) and 10 intelligent safe charging mechanisms combined. It is also small, with dimensions of 16.7x8x2.2cm, and weighs only 476g.

Similarly, users can power their devices in less than an hour with the new Romoss Sense8F 30 000mAh QC Type-C 22.5W Power Bank. This fast-charging power bank comes equipped with a self-developed quick-charge chip, also provided by TSMC. It is able to charge devices like the Samsung Galaxy S8 up to three times faster than with a normal power bank, and is compatible with many fast-charging technology standards, including QC3.0/2.0, MTK PE, Samsung FastCharger, Huawei FCP, Apple 2.4(A) and 10 intelligent safe charging mechanisms combined.

It features a two-way fast charge, with three input and three output ports, as well as 20W and 22.5W fast-charge technology. It also comes with LED Charge indicators, 5A high current and 10 safety protection features. Its dimensions are 16.7x8x3.2cm, and it weighs only 688g.

Upping the ante

Next on the list, the Romoss Zeus 40 000mAh 22.5W Power Bank offers a high capacity to easily charge several devices. It comes in a classic black design with an intelligent LED display that shows the device’s current, voltage and remaining power.

This power bank’s high-quality battery cells allow users to charge even larger devices without having to recharge the power bank, and is also compatible with various mainstream fast-charging protocols. This device is ideal for business users, thanks to its triple inputs and dual outputs, including a type-C connector. It also features Quick Charge compatibility with Qualcomm Quick Charge and Two-Way Power Delivery.

It has three inputs and two USB outputs, and is only 16.9×8.2×4.4cm, weighing in at 916g.

