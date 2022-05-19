Sabotage at Eskom’s Tutuka plant

Eskom has filed charges with police over an incident of sabotage at the Tutuka power station, another obstacle as the utility struggles to meet electricity demand.

South Africa has been undergoing regular power cuts with a system run by Eskom that’s prone to breakdowns. In addition to the challenges posed by ageing infrastructure, a cable was severed and a pipe cut at the coal-burning plant 170km south-east of Johannesburg this week as workers prepared to return a unit to service, the utility said on Thursday in a statement.

“Eskom believes these were deliberate acts of sabotage by someone who had access to the site where only employees have access,” it said. It’s the fifth incident of sabotage since March 2021, all of which have been reported to the police.

The utility has investigated earlier incidents and has increased security. South Africa is on pace to experience record power cuts this year. As much as 6GW of new generation will be needed to reach a stable power supply, Eskom has said. — (c) 2022 Bloomberg LP