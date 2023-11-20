    Sam Altman is joining Microsoft

    Ousted OpenAI CEO Sam Altman and his former colleague Greg Brockman will be joining Microsoft.
    Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella on Monday said that ousted OpenAI CEO Sam Altman and Greg Brockman will be joining Microsoft to lead a new advanced artificial intelligence research team.

    Nadella also appeared to confirm Emmett Shear’s reported appointment as the new OpenAI CEO, saying they are “looking forward to getting to know Emmett Shear and OAI’s new leadership team and working with them”.  — Shubham Kalia, (c) 2023 Reuters

