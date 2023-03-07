SaltTech acquisition builds further capabilities within KID Group

The Knowledge Integration Dynamics Group, through its subsidiary ITBusiness, has acquired a majority share in SaltTech, a Microsoft Gold Certified Partner for Data Platform, Data Analytics and Application Integration and a Silver Partner for Cloud Platform and Data Centre competence.

The move formalises over five years of collaboration on data-centric projects and brings complementary skills and services to both organisations. The acquisition, which comes into effect this week, will see the KID Group expanding its Microsoft competencies through SaltTech’s operational expertise. SaltTech will retain its well-established brand and continue to operate out of its premises in Roodepoort.

Aubrey van Aswegen, founder and CEO of KID Group, says: “The KID Group’s investment in SaltTech through our wholly owned subsidiary ITBusiness is an important building block in our strategic planning for growth. We are, broadly speaking, a data enablement group of companies and SaltTech complements our vision and purpose excellently.”

What is very important in a transaction such as this is that the two companies have a cultural fit

Not only does this investment give the group access to the skills KID Group requires to expand on its business solution delivery, but it also gives it access to an additional client base, he says.

“What is very important in a transaction such as this is that the two companies have a cultural fit and share the same business values. These cornerstones are in place and will add value to both organisations going forward,” van Aswegen notes. “I welcome the SaltTech team to the KID group of companies and trust this will be a fruitful and mutually beneficial business relationship to both companies.”

Danie Loots, founder and director of SaltTech, has invested considerable effort in building the team expertise that has made SaltTech a trusted IT advisory and solutions company.

“Essentially, we are a bunch of specialist DBAs, but we boast some of the most highly qualified and experienced technical skills in the local market. Our team has learnt from and gained experience working on highly demanding projects and technically challenging systems which they have had to architect, implement and maintain,” Loots says.

“Where we focus primarily on the infrastructure and operational side, the ITBusiness team focuses more on data and business logic, therefore we have collaborated on several projects over the years.”

Loots says the acquisition will allow both SaltTech and KID Group to grow their market shares and service offerings. Bringing SaltTech into the KID family will also give SaltTech access to extended expertise and sales and administrative resources to support its growth.

Chris Pallikarides, director of ITBusiness, says the long-anticipated acquisition has been met with great enthusiasm from in his team. “The team on my side is very excited, with new levels of energy at the prospect of working more closely with the SaltTech team,” he says. “In a skills-short market and competitive environment, joining forces strengthens both businesses’ offerings and enables us to provide better services to clients.”

About KID Group

The KID Group is a private group of companies providing expert consulting, professional services and technologies in the Southern African region. With its head office in Johannesburg and satellite offices in Cape Town, Durban and Pretoria, the KID Group employs experts across the range of business intelligence and mobile data services. Our combined 300-plus team is diverse, not only in terms of our racial and gender mix but also in terms of the skills and experiences they bring to the projects we undertake.