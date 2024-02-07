A guide to smart decision-making for Wisps

It’s easy to get caught up in the excitement and rush of new technologies. Many individuals are tempted to jump on the bandwagon without taking the time to properly evaluate and understand the products they invest in.

At Afren Technologies, we believe in a different approach for the wireless internet service provider (Wisp) industry. In this article, we aim to shed light on the critical steps that empower Wisp clients to make informed decisions. By addressing key concerns such as capacity, reliability, suitable products, infrastructure planning and pricing, we aim to educate and guide our clients on their path to success.

Step 1: Evaluating capacity requirements for Wisps

The first consideration for any Wisp client is determining the required capacity. Whether you’re aiming for long-distance or short-distance coverage, finding the right equipment is essential. It’s crucial to strike a balance between your desired capacity and the associated costs. While going beyond the 500-megabyte threshold can be expensive, it’s equally important to avoid underestimating your capacity needs. Careful evaluation and understanding of your requirements will ensure an optimal investment.

Step 2: Reliability, the backbone of success

Capacity, in isolation, holds little value without reliability. Picture a link that operates seamlessly on sunny days but falters in unfavourable weather conditions. To address such challenges, it’s imperative to consider not only the functional uptime of the link but also its performance in various distances and environments. At Afren Technologies, we recognise that reliability is a paramount concern for Wisp clients. We develop solutions that maintain uptime even in challenging weather conditions, ensuring operations remain robust and dependable.

Step 3: Choosing the right product

Selecting the right product is a pivotal decision that can make or break your client’s operations. Our expertise lies in analysing various options, such as microwave and millimetre-wave technologies, to determine which best suits your requirements. We don’t just stop at recommendations; we dive deeper into planning to ensure integration with your existing infrastructure. Our goal is to deliver a solution that aligns perfectly with your needs, ensuring optimised performance and efficiency.

Step 4: Infrastructure planning for success

Deploying a new solution requires careful infrastructure planning. It’s essential to assess whether your current infrastructure can accommodate the proposed link, sustain its capacity and effectively manage it. We work closely with our clients to ensure a thorough analysis of their infrastructure, identifying any potential bottlenecks and providing appropriate solutions. By proactively addressing infrastructure needs, we ensure smooth implementation and long-term success.

Step 5: Demystifying price and delivering value

Price is a significant consideration for Wisp clients and we understand the concerns that arise when investing a substantial amount in a single link. At Afren Technologies, we bridge the gap between affordability and value. We believe that by educating and guiding our clients, we can help them understand the true value they receive for their investment. Together, we explore the possibilities, discuss pricing options and work towards delivering cost-effective solutions that don’t compromise on quality.

As a Wisp, you deserve a partner who not only understands your needs but also guides you through the decision-making process. At Afren Technologies, we go beyond simply selling products. We strive to build lasting relationships based on trust and mutual growth. By evaluating capacity, ensuring reliability, selecting suitable products, planning infrastructure and demystifying pricing, we empower our clients to make informed choices.

Together, let’s unlock the full potential of your Wisp and create a seamless and prosperous future.

About Afren Technologies

Whether it’s blurring the lines between rural and metropolitan environments or facilitating developments in education, entertainment, healthcare and public safety, staying connected in the information-age has become an essential part of advancing technologically in a world of endless possibilities. As the divide narrows and the world becomes smaller through a digital interconnectedness, Africa remains one of the last frontiers for comprehensively connecting the unconnected to unlock its potential.

At Afren Technologies, we specialise in connections. From bespoke builds to advisory expertise, we offer a best-in-class suite of wireless transport solutions to address these challenges. Our OEM partners are global telecommunications leaders at the forefront of innovation in their fields and offer product-sets that have proven themselves in the most stringent environmental conditions. All of this at some of the lowest total costs of ownership.

The solutions we provide are all supported from end-to-end through a number of services. Explore our world to discover more.