South Africa seeks more private sector electricity - TechCentral

South Africa is seeking additional electricity from private contractors as government moves to address longstanding power outages.

Government has asked the companies it previously contracted to supply electricity from privately owned plants if they can sell more. The latest programme is designed to run for three years and may benefit renewable energy plants that already won the right to supply electricity.

The amount of power to be purchased is yet to be determined.

The department of mineral resources & energy “confirms that it is implementing what is termed an additional megawatt programme”, it said in a response to questions on Wednesday. “This initiative is one of the many measures implemented by government to address the capacity shortage.”

South Africa has been hit by intermittent power outages for more than a decade because state-owned Eskom can’t meet demand. Government this year tendered for 2GW of power from any technology to be delivered by August next year and plans additional tenders for electricity produced from the sun, wind and natural gas. — Reported by Antony Sguazzin, (c) 2021 Bloomberg LP