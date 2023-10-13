More South African households have cellphones than TVs

South Africa’s census results have shown an upward trend in ownership of refrigerators, televisions and cellphones.

“The overwhelming majority (92.1%) of households in the country owned a cellphone in working order, a notable increase from the 3.3% in 2001. Just under four-fifths (79%) of households owned televisions compared to the 52.6% in 2001,” statistician-general Risenga Maluleke said.

Furthermore, the data from Census 2022, which Maluleke handed over to President Cyril Ramaphosa on Tuesday in Pretoria, shows that the ownership of a refrigerators/freezers increased from 53.8% in 2001 to 83.2% in 2022.

“In contrast, households owning a radio decreased significantly from 73% in 2001 to 50.3% in 2022. In addition, there is a downward trend in households that owned a landline telephone over the period 2001-2022,” Maluleke said.

Generally, there has been an upward trend in access to internet services over the period 2011–2022. Maluleke attributed this to rapid advancement in communication services, including cellphone ownership.

“Overall, households with no access to internet decreased threefold (from 64.8% in 2011 to 21.1% in 2022). A substantial percentage of households reported accessing internet mainly through a cellphone or other mobile device (60.5%) compared to 16.3% recorded in 2011,” he said.

“There was an increase in the percentage of households accessing the internet mainly at home, from 8.6% in 2011 to 13.3% in 2022. It is also noted that households accessing internet mainly using other methods decreased significantly. Households accessing internet mainly at work decreased by four percentage points (from 4.7% in 2011 to 0.3% in 2022),” he said.