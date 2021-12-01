South African proptech specialist e4 looks abroad for growth

Property technology specialist e4 has announced plans to expand in the UK, with its new operation there to be headed by long-serving executive director Simon Slater.

Slater’s focus will be on building e4’s relationship with various mortgage lenders, conveyancing firms and other partners in the UK, the company said on Wednesday.

“He will be supported by a global team of analysts, developers and staff to help build out the new group,” e4 said in a statement.

“Having worked on international opportunities remotely now for the past two years, we are at a stage where we need to rapidly set up a full client team on the ground in the UK and grow the international development teams in Mauritius to develop UK solutions,” e4 said.

e4’s client base in South Africa includes major lenders and law firms – and it’s a similar market the company intends pursuing in the UK. – © 2021 NewsCentral Media