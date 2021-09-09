South Africa’s justice department hit with ransomware attack

The justice department said it’s systems have been interrupted by a ransomware attack, the second such assault on a state institution in the past two months.

A breach occurred on 6 September and left all of the department’s information systems encrypted and unavailable, according to a statement sent by WhatsApp on Thursday.

“All electronic services provided by the department are affected,” it said. These include the issuing of letters of authority, bail services, e-mail and the departmental website.

In July, state-owned port and rail company Transnet’s systems were taken down by a similar attack. — (c) 2021 Bloomberg LP

