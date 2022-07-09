Stage-4 load shedding for most of next week

Eskom will implement stage-4 power cuts until at least Thursday, 14 July. Sunday’s load shedding will also be worse than previously communicated.

The troubled state-owned electricity utility said late on Saturday that it has lost five large generation units in the past 36 hours. There has also been a delay in returning five other units to service.

As a result, load shedding will be increased to stage 3 (previously communicated stage 2) from 7am to 4pm on Sunday. From 4pm to midnight on Sunday, the rolling power cuts will be implemented at stage 4, and then reduced to stage 2 until 5am on Monday.

The forecast for the week ahead is:

Sunday, 10 July: Stage 2 from midnight to 7am, stage 3 from 7am to 4pm and stage 4 from 4pm to midnight

Monday, 11 July: Stage 2 from midnight to 5am and stage 4 from 5am to midnight

Stage 2 from midnight to 5am and stage 4 from 5am to midnight Tuesday, 12 July: Stage 2 from midnight to 5am and stage 4 from 5am to midnight

Stage 2 from midnight to 5am and stage 4 from 5am to midnight Wednesday, 13 July: Stage 2 from midnight to 5am and stage 4 from 5am to midnight

Stage 2 from midnight to 5am and stage 4 from 5am to midnight Thursday, 14 July: Stage 2 from midnight to 5am and stage 4 from 5am to midnight

Stage 2 from midnight to 5am and stage 4 from 5am to midnight Friday, 15 July: Stage 2 from midnight to 5am and stage 3 from 5am to midnight

“Three units at Kendal and one each at Tutuka and Majuba power stations were forced offline to perform emergency repairs. The return to service of a unit each at the Medupi, Arnot, Camden, Kriel and Duvha power stations has been delayed,” Eskom said.

“Regrettably, stage-4 load shedding will have to be implemented from 5am to midnight on Monday. Load shedding will then be reduced to stage-2 from midnight until 5am on Tuesday. This load shedding sequence is likely to be repeated throughout the week.” — (c) 2022 NewsCentral Media