Stage-6 load shedding is back from midday

Eskom, which escalated load shedding to stage 4 on Wednesday morning, appears to be losing control of its generation fleet, warning suddenly, at 11.30am, that from midday the cuts will be ramped up to stage 6.

“Stage-6 load shedding will be implemented from 12pm until further notice,” it said in a brief statement on Twitter.

“This is due to a high number of breakdowns since midnight, as well as the requirement to strictly preserve the remaining emergency generation reserves,” it said.

“Eskom will publish a full statement in due course.” — © 2022 NewsCentral Media