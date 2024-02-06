Start your own online business: 10 ideas for 2024

These days it is easier than ever before to start an online business. Various technical tools, website builders and software programs make it relatively simple and affordable to set up and manage an online venture. All you need is a killer idea, and a whole lot of passion and dedication to make it a success.

Here are 10 ideas that you can make your own in the year ahead:

1. Start an online thrifting business

The second-hand goods market is huge. On the one hand, you have people looking to get rid of unused items in their closets and garages. On the other, you have people who need those things and don’t want to pay full price for them. Bring these people together and you have a business. If you are creative and able to DIY, you can take thrifting to the next level by repairing vintage furniture and giving it a unique style.

2. Start a blog

If you have a way with words and have a passion for food, travel, beauty, style, cars, the theatre (you name it) you can turn this interest into passive income. Do the thing you love: eat out, cook, visit places, try a new beauty treatment, browse the shops, test drive a new car, attend a show, and then write insightful articles with photos, videos and vlogs about your experience. Choose a genre you are knowledgeable about or something that really interests you. If your blog is good, you will build an audience over time. You can promote the products and services of an affiliate and make money with ad networks.

3. Sell your skill

What is your skill or natural talent? Use it as the base for a business. Sell your art, baked treats, the clothes you make, photos you can take, the logos and websites you can design or articles you can write. You get the idea.

4. Sell your knowledge

What if you could teach others the skill you have perfected and make money this way? Become an online tutor, offer online fitness classes, give guitar lessons virtually, or become a consultant who helps small businesses with marketing, media relations or human resources. What you know could be valuable for other people to learn. You can make money by selling this information in the form of webinars, e-books and audio.

5. Start a podcast

Do you have a great voice and find it easy to engage people with what you say? Then start a podcast. A podcast can earn passive income in the same way a blog can. With a podcast you talk about the things you love or have an interest in, and people can download these episodes and listen to them whenever they want. Podcast episodes can also become blogs and vice versa, so the two work together. If your podcast is interesting or funny and you regularly interview guests or cover topical events from a unique angle, your podcast can be promising.

6. Sell curated items online

Maybe your natural talent is curation. If you have an eye for good quality items, consider creating a niche online store that sells specific things that you have hand selected. Why do these kinds of stores work? Because they make it easy for people with an interest in accessories, craft and art supplies, artisanal produce or health products to find everything they are looking for in one place. Plus, these customers have the added benefit that the products have been vetted and are of excellent quality.

7. Get the rights for an international product and sell it online locally

Your friend in America is absolutely glowing these days because of a local product she has been using. After some research you learn that they do not ship the product to SA but are open to supplier requests. With no similar product available locally, an online business idea is born. There are tens of thousands of products like these across the world just waiting for you to bring to local markets.

8. Buy and sell domain names

Did you know that a domain name is like online real estate? If you come across a great domain name, register it and keep it: you could receive a profitable offer once the domain name has appreciated in value. Perhaps this could even be the start of an online reselling business in the tech industry.

9. Start a virtual event planning business

Organising office year-end functions and planning corporate gifts are exactly the kind of thing business owners do not have time for. However, if you have a knack for organising, you can do it for all the small businesses in your area and make an online business out of it. In fact, you can take on just about any kind of event you feel comfortable with.

10. Become an influencer or affiliate marketer

The influencer market is booming. That is because influencers, affiliate marketers and content creators are making it easier for consumers to grasp the practical uses of products in everyday life. But with so many people already doing it, is there room for more? The truth is there are many industries, particularly in technology and business-to-business (B2B), that could do with your “influential” flair.

There is no better time than now to start your online business.

