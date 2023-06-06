Stay secure by monitoring software’s end of support

Software plays a pivotal role in the operations of businesses in the private and public sectors. However, all software has a lifespan and eventually reaches its end of support (EOS) stage.

Managing the EOS of software is vital for several reasons, ranging from security risks to performance optimisation and ensuring regulatory compliance. There are several potential consequences of neglecting this important aspect:

1. Security vulnerabilities

When software reaches its end of support, it no longer receives security patches, updates or bay bug fixes from the vendor. This leaves the software vulnerable to emerging threats, as bad actors actively search for vulnerabilities that are so freely found in outdated software.

Without regular security updates, the risk of data breaches, system compromises and unauthorised access increases significantly. Managing the EOS for software ensures that timely security measures are in place to protect sensitive data, preserve privacy and mitigate security risks.

2. Staying compliant

Various industries, particularly ones that hold sensitive company information such as healthcare and financial services, are subject to strict regulatory frameworks and compliance standards. Many regulations require entities to maintain supported software versions to ensure data protection, privacy and cybersecurity.

Failing to manage the EOS for software can lead to non-compliance, potential legal repercussions and financial penalties. By actively monitoring and addressing EOS dates, organisations can ensure they meet the necessary regulatory requirements and safeguard themselves against legal complications.

3. Stability and performance

Over time, software vendors release updates and patches to address performance issues, enhance functionality and optimise system stability. When a software product reaches its end of support, these updates and optimisations cease, potentially leading to reduced system performance, compatibility issues and increased downtime.

Managing EOS allows businesses to plan for software upgrades or replacements, ensuring a smooth transition and maintaining optimal system performance.

4. Business continuity

Software plays a critical role in business operations, and any disruption can have a severe impact on productivity, efficiency and customer satisfaction. Ignoring EOS for software increases the likelihood of unexpected failures, system crashes and software incompatibility, potentially leading to costly downtime and lost revenue.

By proactively managing EOS, companies can lessen the risk of disruptions, ensure business continuity, and maintain a competitive edge in the market.

5. Ongoing support

As software reaches its EOS, vendors typically discontinue support services, including technical assistance and customer service. Without access to vendor support, companies may find it extremely challenging to resolve software-related issues, troubleshoot errors or receive guidance for using their software most effectively.

Managing the EOS allows firms to plan ahead, explore alternative support options and ensure that adequate technical assistance is available to address any software-related concerns.

6. Future-proofing business

Managing the EOS for software involves proactive planning and evaluation of alternative solutions. It presents an opportunity for businesses to assess their software needs, explore new technologies and embrace innovation. By actively managing EOS, businesses can future-proof their software investments, adopt emerging technologies and remain one step ahead of the competition in an ever-evolving market.

Managing the EOS for software is also a critical aspect of effective software governance. Neglecting this responsibility exposes entities to a range of security risks, potential compliance issues and operational inefficiencies. By prioritising EOS management, organisations can ensure security, compliance, stability and continuity, while embracing opportunities for innovation and growth.

7. Managing life cycles effectively

Proactive management of EOS is essential for any individual or business that uses software to navigate the complexities of the digital age. Fortunately for Microsoft users, the company offers consistent and predictable guidelines for support throughout the life of its software, helping users manage their IT investments and environments while strategically planning ahead.

At Tarsus Distribution, we strongly recommend timely upgrades for Microsoft software.

8. A wide range of features

Microsoft Office 365 offers a diverse range of features that businesses can explore. With its intuitive administration interface, built-in security measures and various migration options, it proves to be an exceptional product for businesses across all sectors.

Moreover, in today’s cloud-centric landscape, Office 365 brings benefits in terms of scalability, security, high availability and easy access to information through a robust backend platform.

Engaging in a conversation with a trusted partner will help you determine the best solution for your business. By collaborating, businesses can ensure that their critical software is well supported, performs optimally, and adheres to security and compliance standards.

