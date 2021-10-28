Takealot to build giant new distribution centre

Naspers-controlled Takealot Group, South Africa’s largest online retailer, has announced plans to build a giant new distribution centre in Cape Town.

Property developer Atterbury has been selected by Takealot to develop the 24 000m² facility in Richmond Park, Milnerton, Cape Town.

Takealot will begin operating from the Richmond Park DC in August 2022.

The cross-dock facility will provide clear racking height of up to 18m and specialised floors

Construction of the facility consisting of 22 000m² of warehouse space and 2 000m² of offices, has already commenced. The facility has been designed to provide Takealot with expansion options to add an additional 50 000m² of warehousing to the initial phase, which would increase its size to more than 70 000m², Atterbury said on Thursday.

“The new Takealot DC is designed for sustainability and will feature a dedicated solar PV installation, energy-efficient lighting systems, rainwater harvesting and water-saving xeriscape landscaping,” it said. “The cross-dock facility will provide clear racking height of up to 18m and specialised floors.”

Also under construction at Richmond Park is a 6 700m² Takealot customer collection centre, with space to grow this to 17 000m². The customer facility will be ready in March.

The new DC, located in Richmond Park’s northern precinct, is less than a kilometre from the customer collection centre in the retail-focused southern precinct of the park. It is also a couple of kilometres from the Takealot logistics centre in nearby Montague Park. – © 2021 NewsCentral Media