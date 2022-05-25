Collaborative problem solving sets our partners on a growth path

Most businesses should be considering a move to the cloud. But cloud transformations are complex. By building relationships with our channel partners and working with them to improve and expand their competencies, Tarsus On Demand helps them evolve their capabilities and skillsets, so that they can expertly solve their customers’ problems.

The cloud offers our partners’ customers huge data processing and analysis possibilities, better security, and improved performance. Flexibility and functionality allow them to scale up or down, as needed, and lets them take advantage of the same benefits as big, cash-rich enterprises.

The challenge is that because every business has diverse requirements, a single solution is impossible. Customers require tailored cloud solutions that allow them to be more market responsive and nimble. This is where collaborative problem solving comes into play.

Why do we collaborate?

Traditional problem-solving techniques have become either obsolete or ineffective. In a highly complex world, individual problem solving is unproductive. Today’s workplaces demand people who can solve non-routine problems, collaborating with others by combining their ideas and effort.

At Tarsus On Demand, we engage in collaborative problem solving to arrive at the best solution to a business problem – because, when our partner businesses grow, so do we. It is an approach that has allowed us to build a partner ecosystem that solves real customer problems and business growth challenges.

Collaborative problem solving offers several advantages: work may be distributed among team members; a diversity of information, views, and experiences can be used to solve the problem; and team members can stimulate one another, resulting in improved outcomes, inventiveness and a greater level of solution quality.

In the past, the traditional business approach was to find customers for a product. As customers’ problems, needs and desires have become more complex, we now work with our partners to develop a deep understanding of their customers’ issues and then help them to design a solution that is about better business rather than software.

To do this correctly requires a multi-functional, multi-disciplinary team with the right capabilities. By getting as many diverse views as possible, Tarsus On Demand can help partners deliver the best cloud solution possible. Moreover, we also take the opportunity to learn from one another. This is critically important in a world where lifelong learning has become invaluable.

Here is our five-phase approach to collaborative problem solving:

Phase 1: Sell the solution, not the product

By asking probing questions and inquiring as to the extent of the challenge, we gain a better grasp of the customer’s needs and dreams and begin to develop a solid value proposition together with our partner.

It’s a mindset that can be applied in almost any scenario where innovation or thinking differently is required. Design thinking is an iterative process that seeks to understand users, challenge assumptions, redefine problems and create innovative solutions that might not have been immediately apparent. It is a solution-based way to solve problems in a creative and collaborative way.

Phase 2: Define the problem you are trying to solve

Defining the problem is the most important step in finding a good solution. Many organisations, however, are not proficient at articulating their problems and identifying which ones are crucial. The key is to ask the right questions.

What is the customer’s basic need? Who will benefit from the solution? What is the problem to be solved and why should it be solved? What has already been tried? What requirements must a solution meet? How will the customer evaluate solutions and measure success?

Phase 3: Who are the best people in your business to solve the problem?

People are our organisation’s most valuable asset. We know their capabilities, skillsets and expertise as well as their weak spots. We know what motivates them. These insights help to lay the groundwork for a unique, highly productive team that can communicate, cooperate and innovate in an atmosphere of mutual trust and respect.

Phase 4: Are your people diverse enough to bring different approaches to the table?

Unlike skills, which are usually acquired or learned, capabilities are innate. They are non-contextual and can be applied in any work situation. Critical thinking is one such capability.

Our people rigorously question ideas and assumptions rather than accepting them at face value. They always seek to determine whether the ideas, arguments and findings represent the entire picture. They identify, analyse and solve problems systematically to arrive at the best possible solution in the circumstances.

Phase 5: Find the subject matter experts

Having several subject matter experts on our team is vital to maintaining and growing our partners’ businesses. Our subject matter experts are good at identifying patterns and applying the same solution in multiple different scenarios, and across a range of different types of businesses.

The benefits for our partners’ customers cannot be overstated: improved efficiency, lower costs, enhanced security, access to the latest tools and simplified business processes. In the long run, this approach is key to solving customer problems and to the continued success of our partners’ businesses. That is why our channel partners trust us to be their chosen strategic partner.

About Tarsus On Demand

Tarsus On Demand, a division of Tarsus Technology Group, enables managed service providers, independent software vendors and technology resellers to smoothly transition their businesses to the cloud and software-as-a-service platforms. The dynamic team works closely with channel partners to help their customers architect and deploy cloud solutions that support growth, efficiency, agility and innovation.

Tarsus On Demand offers channel partners access to aggregated offerings from leading cloud service providers as well as to tools that enable them to provide customers with seamless access to cloud products and services. Partners can accelerate their move to the cloud by tapping into the company’s established skills base and direct vendor relationships.

Recognised as the Microsoft Cloud Solution Provider (CSP) of the Year winner for four years in a row (2018, 2019, 2020 and 2021), Tarsus On Demand has also won several industry awards including the Microsoft Partner of the Year 2021, Acronis Cyberfit distributor of the year 2021, and Mimecast Managed Services Partner of the year 2021. This has allowed Tarsus On Demand to establish itself as a leading cloud enablement partner for resellers looking to provide clients with cloud solutions.

More information about Tarsus On Demand is available at www.tarsusondemand.co.za. You can also find Tarsus On Demand on YouTube, LinkedIn and Twitter.