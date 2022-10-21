Taylor Swift downs Spotify

Thousands of users reported problems accessing Spotify, just minutes after pop star Taylor Swift’s latest album Midnights was released.

As many as 7 844 outages were reported by users across the global monitoring service Downdetector at 1.10am New York time after Spotify tweeted about the new album.

Phrases related to the Swift’s release were trending globally on Twitter, with four in the top 10. “Spotify” was trending number two, with many users venting about the reported outage.

Spotify did not immediately respond to a request for comment outside of business hours.

Popular entertainment releases have also crashed video streaming services recently. In August, HBO Max was overwhelmed by users flocking to the service after the debut of the Game of Thrones prequel. — Aradhana Aravindan, (c) 2022 Bloomberg LP