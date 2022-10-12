TC|Daily | Alviva Holdings: champagne results, a delisting and ‘Pierre pressure’

Alviva Holdings’ latest financial results show a group firing on all cylinders – full-year dividend up 90%, revenue up 57% and headline earnings per share up 91%. But can the party last?

Group CEO Pierre Spies and Craig Brusden, CEO of technology distributor Axiz (Alviva’s largest subsidiary), join Duncan McLeod in the TC|Daily studio to unpack just how the group managed to turn in such stellar results amid a weak local economy and a constrained global supply chain.

In this episode of TC|Daily, Spies and Brunsden also discuss:

The impact of Alviva’s acquisition of Tarsus Technology Group.

How Alviva’s three main distribution businesses, Axiz, Pinnacle and Tarsus, differ from each other – and why they are allowed to compete, within bounds.

How the distribution business in South Africa is changing and what that means for the business model.

The impact of the semiconductor supply crisis, which is now rapidly easing.

How Amazon.com’s launch of an online retail marketplace in South Africa next year will change the IT distribution game.

The talks to buy out Alviva and take it private – and why Spies believes there is no value in being listed.

