TC|Daily | Alviva Holdings: champagne results, a delisting and ‘Pierre pressure’

Alviva Holdings’ latest financial results show a group firing on all cylinders – full-year dividend up 90%, revenue up 57% and headline earnings per share up 91%. But can the party last?
Group CEO Pierre Spies and Craig Brusden, CEO of technology distributor Axiz (Alviva’s largest subsidiary), join Duncan McLeod in the TC|Daily studio to unpack just how the group managed to turn in such stellar results amid a weak local economy and a constrained global supply chain.
In this episode of TC|Daily, Spies and Brunsden also discuss:
- The impact of Alviva’s acquisition of Tarsus Technology Group.
- How Alviva’s three main distribution businesses, Axiz, Pinnacle and Tarsus, differ from each other – and why they are allowed to compete, within bounds.
- How the distribution business in South Africa is changing and what that means for the business model.
- The impact of the semiconductor supply crisis, which is now rapidly easing.
- How Amazon.com’s launch of an online retail marketplace in South Africa next year will change the IT distribution game.
- The talks to buy out Alviva and take it private – and why Spies believes there is no value in being listed.
