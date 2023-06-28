TCS | Bryan Hattingh on what’s required of leaders in 2023

Bryan Hattingh, CEO of Cycan, is well-known in South Africa’s technology industry for his leadership coaching and for helping companies find top talent.

Hattingh joins Duncan McLeod on the TechCentral Show (TCS) to discuss what he believes is required of leadership in a post-Covid world – hint: it’s not more of the same.

He discusses a range of issues in the interview, including:

How the pandemic changed what’s required of business leaders;

How companies can maintain their unique cultures in the era of remote working;

What artificial intelligence means for the modern workplace;

What’s best — hybrid, remote or in-office-only work – and why;

Why companies might not be measuring their success correctly – it should go beyond regular reporting on financial metrics such as Heps and Ebitda, says Hattingh;

How firms can help employees find meaning and satisfaction in the workplace; and

The emigration wave affecting South Africa and its impact on the country.

