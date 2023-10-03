TCS+ | IDPs vital for streamlining software development: LSD, Red Hat

In this episode of TechCentral’s TCS+ technology show, Jaydev Chiba speaks to the chief technology officer of LSD Open Julian Gericke and senior solutions architect at Red Hat Chris Mulder about the concept of platform engineering and internal developer platforms (IDPs) and their pivotal role in modern software development.

IDPs are an evolving approach aimed at streamlining and enhancing the efficiency of software development processes within organisations.

An overview of internal developer platforms (IDPs)

The conversation begins by introducing the notion of internal developer platforms (IDPs). These platforms are designed to simplify and optimise various aspects of software development, from infrastructure management to deployment and beyond. IDPs act as a unified framework that empowers developers to focus on coding and delivering value without being burdened by the complexities of underlying infrastructure.

Focus on customer value

The overarching theme emphasises the importance of aligning software development efforts with customer needs. It underlines that the primary goal of any development process should be to deliver value to customers. This aligns with the agile philosophy of prioritising customer-centricity and iterative development.

Metrics and measurement

The interview highlights the significance of metrics and measurement in software development. It stresses the importance of setting clear metrics to assess the success of development efforts. These metrics allow organisations to track their progress, identify areas for improvement, and ensure that development initiatives are meeting customer expectations.

Transitioning to the cloud

The discussion then shifts towards cloud adoption strategies. It outlines scenarios that organisations might encounter during their journey to the cloud, catering to varying levels of cloud adoption maturity. These scenarios provide insights for CIOs, software development leaders and decision-makers as they navigate cloud migration.

A ‘hybrid-first’ approach

One of the core concepts presented in the interview is the “hybrid-first” approach. This approach recognises that organisations often operate in hybrid environments, combining on-premises and cloud resources. It emphasises the need to meet customers where they are, regardless of their cloud status. The goal is to abstract implementation details to ensure seamless transitions between different deployment models.

Security by design

Security emerges as a critical concern in the discussion. The TCS+ interview underscores the importance of incorporating security into the development process from the outset. A proactive “security by design” approach helps mitigate vulnerabilities and protect software against potential threats. The discussion acknowledges recent high-profile security incidents and the imperative to enhance security practices.

Open-source software and licensing

The interview touches upon the complexities of open-source software adoption and licensing. It emphasises the need for organisations to have a clear understanding of the licences associated with open-source components. The discussion acknowledges the value of open source software while highlighting the need for businesses to navigate the intricacies of licensing.

Participation in open-source communities

An essential aspect of open-source software adoption is active participation in open-source communities. The discussion encourages organisations not only to consume open-source software but also contribute to these communities. Collaboration and knowledge-sharing within these communities can lead to better software quality and mutual benefits.

Simplifying software development

The overarching goal of IDPs is to simplify software development. They abstract away the complexities of infrastructure and provide developers with a unified platform for building, deploying and managing applications. By reducing the cognitive load on developers, IDPs enable them to focus on writing code and creating value.

Complexity of modern software development

The interview concludes by acknowledging the growing complexity of modern software development. It recognises that developers today face a myriad of challenges and considerations, including infrastructure, security and compliance. IDPs are positioned as a solution to simplify this complexity, allowing developers to navigate these challenges more effectively.

In summary, the interview provides valuable insights into the role of internal developer platforms in modern software development. It emphasises the importance of customer centricity, metrics and security while navigating the complexities of cloud adoption and open-source software. The “hybrid-first” approach, and active participation in open-source communities, are highlighted as strategies to enhance software development practices. Ultimately, IDPs are presented as a powerful tool for simplifying development processes, empowering developers and delivering value to customers in an ever-evolving technological landscape.

About LSD Open

LSD was founded in 2001 and wants to inspire the world by embracing OPEN philosophy and technology. LSD is your cloud-native acceleration partner that provides managed platforms, leveraging a foundation of containerisation, Kubernetes and open-source technologies. We deliver modern platforms for modern applications. For more, visit www.lsdopen.io, e-mail info@lsdopen.io or visit us on LinkedIn, X, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube or GitHub.

