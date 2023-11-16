TCS | OneCart CEO Aidan Johnson on SA’s on-demand shopping boom

Aidan Johnson, appointed by Massmart to lead on-demand delivery platform OneCart, believes South Africa is on the cusp of further big growth in online shopping – and that everything is to play for.

Johnson, who joins Duncan McLeod on this episode of the TechCentral Show (TCS), talks about the OneCart business, why Massmart bought it and where it’s headed.

The conversation delves into:

Why OneCart works with third-party retailers that compete with Walmart-owned Massmart, the parent of brands such as Makro, Builders and Game;

How OneCart fits into Massmart’s overarching e-commerce strategy for South Africa;

The state of the e-commerce market in South Africa, including the on-demand segment, and the impact that Covid has had on its development;

With the launch of Amazon.com’s retail marketplace operations in South Africa looming large, the impact this will have on the local retail industry – are local retailers ready to take on the global e-commerce giant?;

The outlook for e-commerce growth in South Africa for the rest of the 2020s and what needs to be overcome for online sales as a percentage of total retail sales to reach 15%, from 5% now.

Don’t miss a fascinating discussion about online shopping in South Africa and how local retailers – including Massmart and OneCart – are preparing for significant disruption to the retail sector in the years ahead.

