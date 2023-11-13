TCS | How ShotSpotter is fighting gun crime in Cape Town

ShotSpotter, a technology that “listens” for gunshots to help law enforcement authorities pinpoint potential criminal activity, has been deployed in high-crime parts of Cape Town for some years.

In this episode of the TechCentral Show (TCS), Duncan McLeod chat to Tom Chittum, senior vice president for forensic services at SoundThinking, the company that owns the acoustic gunshot detection technology, to learn about how it’s being deployed not only in South Africa but in cities around the world.

In the interview, Chittum chats about:

How ShotSpotter is being used in Cape Town;

How the technology works – its advantages and drawbacks;

How law enforcement agencies use ShotSpotter to fight crime; and

How ShotSpotter is being used in US cities to tackle gun violence.

