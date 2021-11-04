Telkom launches prepaid uncapped fibre starting at R99

Telkom has launched prepaid fibre, saying consumers who previously couldn’t apply for a broadband fibre line for credit-vetting reasons can now do so.

The service is available on the fibre network built and run by Telkom’s wholesale business, Openserve.

Rival Vumatel has launched a similar prepaid fibre service, called Vuma Reach, though it’s only available in selected areas.

The uncapped, 25Mbit/s prepaid fibre service costs R449 for 30 days

Telkom said it expects its prepaid fibre service to appeal not only to those who have struggled to pass credit checks for contracts, but also to those who prefer not to sign up to a long-term commitment.

The uncapped, 25Mbit/s prepaid fibre service costs R449 for 30 days, R169 for seven days or R99 for three days of access. Consumers can buy vouchers online to get access to the fibre network.

By way of comparison, Home Connect, an Internet service provider, offers 20Mbit/s on Vuma Reach for R378 for 28 days’ access; a doubling of that speed costs R488, also for 28 days.

Those without Openserve fibre installed in their homes will first need to purchase a “starter pack” to get access — basically, this pays for installation of the line and costs R999, or R1 499 if a fibre router is included. It is a once-off charge.

Once installation has been done, consumers can buy prepaid fibre online using a debit or credit card whenever they want access, Telkom said. — (c) 2021 NewsCentral Media