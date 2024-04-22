Telkom launches uncapped prepaid fibre at R99/week

To attract new customers in a tough economic economy, Telkom has launched a new prepaid fibre solution for R99/week — but there is a big catch.

Called Telkom Prepaid Compact-Fibre, the offering, which is only available in areas where its wholesale subsidiary Openserve has infrastructure – and then only in certain coverage areas – provides download and upload speeds of 20Mbit/s and 10Mbit/s, respectively.

“This innovative solution complements our existing Telkom Prepaid Express-Fibre product, enhancing our range of options for customers,” the company said in a statement on Monday.

There’s just one catch: according to the Telkom website, a fair-use policy applies, limiting download speeds after 200GB have been consumed to just 4Mbit/s, or 20% of the line speed.

The new, “all-in-one” package includes a Wi-Fi-enabled wall box device, eliminating the need for customers to purchase a separate router.

“The new Telkom Prepaid Compact-Fibre product will be available in select areas, offering an Installation Starter Pack bundle comprising 14 days of uncapped internet at R199. Additionally, customers can purchase a recharge voucher for seven days of uncapped internet at R99,” Telkom said. – © 2024 NewsCentral Media