Teraco acquires Cape Town site that hosts CT1 data centre

Data centre operator Teraco has acquired the building housing its CT1 facility. It acquired the Great Westerford building in Rondebosch from Ingenuity Property Investments for an undisclosed sum.

The deal means Teraco has full ownership of the building and of all facilities and the underlying land that support its sprawling data centres across South Africa.

CT1 is the second largest interconnection hub in Africa, with over 6 300 interconnects and more than a thousand deployable cabinets supported by 5MW of utility power.

As part of Teraco’s broader Cape Town campus, the CT1 data centre provides enterprises with direct access to more than 250 network providers, global cloud on-ramps, subsea cable systems and peering through NAPAfrica, the company said.

“The sale of this prime property (Great Westerford) was done to provide capital for our large development pipeline,” said Ingenuity CEO Arnold Maresky in a statement. “Our close relationship with Teraco, one of many good years standing, afforded us the opportunity to identify the appropriate buyer of this unique asset.”

Great Westerford was the scene of a fire in 2015 that menaced both the Teraco data centre and a facility operated by Xneelo (previously Hetzner). It was, however, contained thanks to swift action by the Cape Town fire department. — (c) 2023 NewsCentral Media