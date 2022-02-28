Teraco connects to Oracle’s Johannesburg data centre

South Africa’s largest data centre operator, Teraco Data Environments, said on Monday that it will offer high-speed connectivity directly into US business software giant Oracle’s new data centre in Johannesburg.

The connectivity will be offered through “Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) FastConnect” at Teraco’s Isando campus for the Oracle Cloud Johannesburg “region”.

“Oracle Cloud Infrastructure FastConnect, now also via Teraco’s Africa Cloud Exchange, may potentially provide higher-bandwidth options, and potentially more reliable and consistent networking experience compared to Internet-based connections,” Teraco said in a statement.

Teraco said other “potential benefits may include”:

More consistent network performance and lower latency, compared with the public Internet.

Near-seamless connectivity between the data centre and networks to OCI for demanding workloads and applications.

Increased reliability, with a dedicated and pre-established path to OCI.

Improved security because data traffic flows strictly over trusted endpoints in a secure data centre location.

A relatively easy and cost-effective way to set up hybrid and multi-cloud workloads.

Near-seamless management of physical and virtual connections through a single portal.

Oracle opened its Johannesburg data centre “region” last month, joining the like of Microsoft and Amazon Web Services in investing in cloud infrastructure in South Africa.

Africa is the US company’s 37th “cloud region”.

TechCentral first reported about Oracle’s Africa data centre plan last year. – © 2022 NewsCentral Media