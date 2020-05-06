Teraco to build huge new Cape Town data centre - TechCentral

Teraco Data Environments has announced plans to build another major data centre facility, this time in Cape Town, as it predicts continued soaring demand for cloud computing infrastructure.

Teraco Cape Town 2 (CT2) is a new, 30MW facility and follows the company’s recent 60MW expansion announcement of its Johannesburg data centre campus in Isando. It said the Cape Town facility will be the second largest on the continent after it’s completed.

CEO Jan Hnizdo said the decision to expand in Cape Town is the result of growth of cloud in the region, resulting in increased demand from cloud providers, enterprises and subsea cable operators.

“Proximity to the cloud, ecosystems and the consumer market is vital in new digital architecture as enterprises move their applications into the cloud and transform their businesses,” Hnizdo said in a statement on Wednesday.

Construction on the site commenced in early March 2020 and will continue in line with Covid-19 restrictions with a targeted completion date of the third quarter of 2021. The completed facility will comprise of eight data halls encompassing 8 000sq m of usable floor space, doubling the existing data centre capacity in the Cape Town region.

Teraco launched its first data centre facility in Rondebosch in Cape Town, CT1, 11 years ago. Since then, CT1 has seen four expansions. Hnizdo said the site has sufficient capacity until the new facility comes online next year. — © 2020 NewsCentral Media