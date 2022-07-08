The load shedding outlook for the weekend

Eskom expects to downgrade load shedding over the next few days with generation units set to return to service.

The state-owned power utility has been battling to keep the lights on owing to breakdowns and a crippling illegal strike that left power stations unmanned over the past two weeks.

“Since Wednesday, seven generation units have been returned to service. During the same period six generating units that needed urgent repairs during the strike have been taken offline for repairs. This is made possible by the full return to work of all striking employees over the past two days,” Eskom said.

“In addition, 600MW of capacity from the Hydroelectrica de Cahora Bassa in Mozambique was returned to service, boosting available generation capacity.

“Over the next few days, nine generation units are anticipated to return to service, which will further improve generation capacity. This will, however, still require Eskom to continue implementing load shedding for the foreseeable future until the situation has been normalised,” it said.

“Emergency generation reserves, which have been extensively utilised to limit the stage of load shedding over the past two weeks, have been adequately replenished and will continue to be used to limit the stage of load shedding.”

The revised load shedding schedule over the weekend is: