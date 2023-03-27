The Sim that changes the game for business

iONLINE Connected Networks, one of South Africa’s largest enterprise private LTE providers, has launched the country’s first-ever locally developed intelligent network switching (eUICC) Sim, with MTN, South Africa’s fastest mobile network, as local breakout partner.

This innovative technology enables the FlexiSIM, as it is named, to be remotely updated, regardless of where it connects, and allows iONLINE to switch mobile network operators (MNOs) over the air, as needed.

The multi-network resilience across MTN, Vodacom and Telkom ensures that users can maintain connectivity even in areas of poor coverage. This is particularly relevant in South Africa, where load shedding is increasingly prevalent and affects businesses regardless of size or industry, particularly when towers go offline, leaving devices with little to no network coverage.

The FlexiSIM will completely change the game for businesses that need to stay connected across the globe

This new era of network resilience and connectivity will change the game for any enterprise organisation that uses mobile networks to connect their devices, says Dave Farquharson, founder and CEO of iONLINE.

“Our team is thrilled to be launching the FlexiSIM. After 18 months of research and development, it is a testament to our dedication to innovation and our commitment to providing the best possible solutions to our clients,” he says. “The FlexiSIM will completely change the game for businesses that need to stay connected across the globe. And we are incredibly proud to be the first company in South Africa to launch this technology with a local carrier profile.”

Founded in 2005 and headquartered in South Africa, with offices in the UK, the USA and Australia, iONLINE is a leading connectivity provider that delivers cutting-edge technology solutions to businesses around the world. iONLINE and local breakout partner MTN worked closely together to build a virtualised MTN Sim known as a profile – the first time this has been done with a South African MNO.

This MTN profile can be downloaded to the FlexiSIM remotely using the eUICC (embedded universal integrated circuit card) – a component of the FlexiSIM which allows iONLINE to switch MNOs over the air.

Global network

The ability to remotely update the SIM using iONLINE’s global network also makes it possible to reconfigure the Sim to connect to various roaming and local carriers at local rates around the world.

“Unstable connectivity can have serious consequences for the economy,” says Farquharson. “It creates inconvenience and frustration, and results in missed opportunities, lost customers and decreased revenue. Moreover, it impedes growth, progress and innovation, hindering business success. In short, unreliable connectivity is as detrimental as unreliable power. It can be the deciding factor between a flourishing business and a failing one.

“Picture your team on the cusp of launching a revolutionary new product, solution or technology that could potentially save lives, or closing a game-changing deal that could elevate your business to new heights. All the effort, passion and dedication your team has invested into this can be shattered in an instant if your connection drops.”

The FlexiSIM offers a reliable worldwide mobile connectivity solution that is user-friendly and adaptable. Its emphasis on privacy and security ensures that concerns about data breaches or leaks are eliminated, while its ability to be remotely updated without complex configurations or transitions means that it can easily accommodate businesses of any size.

“Consider the impact of uninterrupted global connectivity on your business,” says Farquharson. “Imagine the possibilities if this obstacle were no longer a concern.”

About iONLINE

iONLINE is a leading connectivity provider that delivers cutting-edge technology solutions to businesses globally. Founded and headquartered in South Africa, with offices in the UK, the US and Australia, iONLINE is dedicated to providing exceptional customer service and ensuring that its clients remain connected in a constantly changing world. Furthermore, iONLINE is committed to promoting positive change for both society and the environment, reflecting its dedication to corporate social responsibility. For more, visit iONLINE.