TSMC says it’s working to overcome the global chip shortage

Consumer electronics

Taiwan’s TSMC said on Friday that it is actively supporting and working with all stakeholders to overcome a global semiconductor shortage, after its participation at a White House meeting on the issue.

“TSMC has been a strong partner in this effort, taking unprecedented actions to address this challenge,” it said in a statement.

“We are confident that our capacity expansion plan including the advanced 5nm semiconductor fab in Phoenix, Arizona — one of the largest foreign direct investments in US history — will enable us to support the industry in driving long-term stability in semiconductor supplies.”  — Reported by Ben Blanchard, (c) 2021 Reuters

