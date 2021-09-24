TSMC says it’s working to overcome the global chip shortage

Taiwan’s TSMC said on Friday that it is actively supporting and working with all stakeholders to overcome a global semiconductor shortage, after its participation at a White House meeting on the issue.

“TSMC has been a strong partner in this effort, taking unprecedented actions to address this challenge,” it said in a statement.

“We are confident that our capacity expansion plan including the advanced 5nm semiconductor fab in Phoenix, Arizona — one of the largest foreign direct investments in US history — will enable us to support the industry in driving long-term stability in semiconductor supplies.” — Reported by Ben Blanchard, (c) 2021 Reuters