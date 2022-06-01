UK weighs R15-billion guarantee for SA’s shift from coal

The UK is considering guaranteeing at least US$1-billion (R15.7-billion) of South African debt as part of a deal designed to cut the nation’s reliance on coal and drive a shift to green energy.

Further negotiations are taking place over how the guarantee will work, with some of it to apply to debt provided by the African Development Bank, said people familiar with the matter, asking not to be identified as the talks aren’t public.

The guarantee is part of a larger $8.5-billion funding package proposed by the UK, US, Germany, France and the European Union. That deal — which those countries have previously said would consist of concessional loans and grants — is seen as a prototype for other coal-dependent nations such as Indonesia to cut their greenhouse gas emissions. South Africa, which depends on coal for more than 80% of its power generation, is the world’s 13th largest producer of the climate-warming gases.

It’s not clear what proportion of the UK’s contribution to the Cop26 climate finance deal the guarantee will comprise

Still, the $8.5 billion is only a fraction of what South Africa will need to fund the energy transition. A report last month from the Blended Finance Taskforce and the Centre for Sustainability Transitions at Stellenbosch University estimated the country would need $250-billion over the next three decades.

It’s not clear what proportion of the UK’s contribution to the Cop26 climate finance deal the guarantee will comprise, the people familiar said.

Even so, a UK guarantee would alleviate pressure on the South African government to stand behind the debt that Eskom may need to fund its shift to renewable energy. By March, national treasury had extended R560.1-billion of guarantees to state companies, with Eskom accounting for about 79% of that. The power company has debt of R396-billion.

South Africa’s debt is rated below investment grade by the world’s three biggest ratings companies and the country is wary of taking on more.

Cushioned

South Africa also wants to ensure that coal-dependent communities are cushioned from the impact of job losses during the transition. The so-called Just Energy Transition is seen as key in a country where coal mining employs about 90 000 people.

“The bank is currently working on a financing vehicle to assist with the funding of the Just Energy Transition in South Africa but we are not yet in a position to discuss any of the details at this point,” the AfDB said in a response to questions.

On 27 May, finance minister Enoch Godongwana said the country was examining a proposal from the AfDB to manage the $8.5-billion.

Akinwumi Adesina, president of the AfDB, said at a press conference on Friday that the institution was working with Group of Seven nations and other partners to help South Africa raise more finance.

“The Just Energy Transition Partnership, launched at Cop26 in Glasgow, aims to deliver climate ambition, social benefits and investments that accelerate the energy transition,” a UK government spokesman said. “They are country-led and designed to enable the delivery of a net zero and resilient economy consistent with the long-term goals of the Paris Agreement.”

National treasury didn’t immediately respond to queries while South Africa’s Presidential Climate Finance Task Team declined to comment.

Direct loans to Eskom from partner countries would necessitate guarantees, Daniel Mminele, head of the task team, said in an interview with News24 last month.

In addition to funding Eskom’s transition, some of the money could be used to strengthen South Africa’s power grid. The government also wants to use some of the funds to kick-start its green hydrogen and electric-vehicle industries. — Antony Sguazzin, Yinka Ibukun and Jessica Shankleman, (c) 2022 Bloomberg LP