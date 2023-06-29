US plans new AI chip export controls aimed at Nvidia

The Biden administration plans to tighten export controls announced in October to restrict sales of some artificial intelligence chips to China, amid growing concerns about selling the technology to a key strategic competitor, people familiar with the matter said.

Under the commerce department proposal, expected in July, the US would revise export controls announced in October to make it harder to sell some chips to China without a licence. The move is aimed in part at Nvidia’s A800 chip, which the US-based company designed after the earlier controls were announced and came just within their limits.

The commerce department and Nvidia declined to comment. Plans for the tighter controls were reported earlier by the Wall Street Journal.

The move highlights the Biden administration’s determination to contain China’s technological rise and could escalate tensions between the two countries.

It’s not clear whether the announcement will also include an extension of general licences given to South Korean and Taiwanese companies. Samsung Electronics, SK Hynix and TSMC won a one-year reprieve from the restrictions last October and have asked the White House to extend them by at least another year. — Eric Martin and Jenny Leonard, with Ian King, (c) 2023 Reuters