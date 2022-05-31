Vasin Govender to lead Vodacom’s IoT.nxt

IoT.nxt, the specialist internet of things company owned by Vodacom Group, has appointed Vasin Govender as its new CEO.

Govender, a business consultant and a former director of Accenture in South Africa, starts tomorrow, 1 June, and replaces Shane Cooper, who has been acting CEO for the past 15 months.

He was appointed after an “extensive executive search as we were looking for an individual who can accelerate IoT.nxt’s tech adoption around the globe”, said company chairman Wayne Fitzjohn in a statement.

“We have projects running in multiple countries in diverse industries but have only scratched the surface of what IoT.nxt’s … technology can deliver,” said Fitzjohn.

“We are confident that Vasin’s extensive experience and understanding of the technology sector and his grasp of complex business operations across continents will help us build a globally trusted brand in IoT and digital transformation.”

Cooper will resume his role as chief operating officer. – © 2022 NewsCentral Media