Video of near plane crash at OR Tambo is fake

South African Air Traffic and Navigation Services (ATNS) warned that footage of flight radar video supposedly showing two aircraft involved in a near accident at OR Tambo International airport in Johannesburg has been doctored.

The video, showing what is known in aviation as a “runway incursion”, was widely shared on social media over the weekend, sparking a public outcry.

Footage showed a Lufthansa aircraft moving on the runway as if it was taking off, while at the same time a South African Airways plane suddenly crossed its path, at what seemed like close proximity, on Friday evening.

However, an assessment of the video by ATNS showed that the footage had a time lapse of approximately five minutes over the course of its 38-seconds running time. It said there was no runway incursion, as purported in the doctored video.

The pilots of both aircraft were informed and aware of the plane taxiing on the runaway for repositioning, and not take-off, as claimed, while the other had right of way to cross its path. The manipulated footage is of an aircraft navigation process in an airport, which is an ordinary operational occurrence with no safety compromise, the company explained.

The air traffic footage that was manipulated, according to ATNS:

The motive for the misleading video, with malicious intent for aviation companies and air traffic navigation, is unknown. However, ATNS said it is of serious concern.

It reiterated that it is committed to delivering “safe, efficient and globally competitive air traffic navigation services within the standards and regulations framework of the South African Civil Aviation Authority and the International Civil Aviation Organisation”. – © 2024 NewsCentral Media