Vodacom recovers 49 stolen base station batteries

Vodacom, working with a specialist security firm, has recovered 49 batteries stolen from its base stations, exposing a potential major criminal operation in the process.

Battery theft has become a top concern among mobile network operators as it impacts their ability to deliver on their uptime promises to customers. Delivering connectivity during load shedding depends on a backup power supply.

“Battery theft has affected the entire industry,” says Vodacom chief risk officer Johan van Graan. “Criminals have targeted every link in the supply chain, right from manufacturers through to robbing towers. However, keeping our customers connected is a top priority, so we have invested extensively in preventative measures, including partnering with top security companies and with communities.”

The investment has paid off. Last week, one of Vodacom’s manufacturing partners, a factory in Kempton Park, was the victim of an armed robbery. Among the items stolen were over 700 batteries, 49 of which belonged to Vodacom. The Vodacom security team and other security professionals succeeded in locating the stolen batteries in a warehouse near Musina, in Limpopo. All 49 batteries were returned to the original warehouse. – © 2023 NewsCentral Media