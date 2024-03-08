Vodacom zero-rates digital skills training platform

Vodacom South Africa has partnered with Microsoft South Africa to provide free access to digital training courses via the zero-rated Mzansi Digital Learning platform.

Mzansi Digital Learning will be hosted on Vodacom’s new NXT LVL rewards platform, and integrated into Vodacom’s ConnectU – a zero-rated platform that gives its customers access to content without them having to pay for mobile data.

The courses on the platform are curated by Africa Tikkun, a non-profit that provides educational support to disadvantaged communities. Courses range from tech-specific topics such as “AI Explained” and “Basic Digital Literacy” to supplementary adjuncts such as “Soft Skills” and “Creative Economy & Freelancing”.

“Afrika Tikkun’s vision is to help young people gain skills that will enable them access and sustain access into the digital economy,” said Onyi Nwaneri, CEO of Africa Tikkun.

"The partnership with Microsoft and Vodacom ensures that this access is affordable, meaningful, empowering and sustainable. Young people are encouraged to embrace this opportunity and leverage it for their advancement."