Vodacom’s Cape Town head office is on fire

Vodacom South Africa’s regional head office in Cape Town was on fire on Sunday, according to various eyewitness accounts on social media.

From photographs, it appears the fire is on the roof of the building, which is covered in solar panels.

A Vodacom spokesman wasn’t immediately able to confirm the cause of the fire or the extent of the damage has caused.

The building is at Century City, a development situated north of the Cape Town CBD.

“We can confirm that a fire at our offices in Century City is being attended to by fire services and appears to be under control. We will investigate the cause of the fire and take appropriate action,” said spokesman Byron Kennedy via text on Sunday.

There weren’t many people in the building given it is a Sunday, Kennedy said. “Nonetheless, building was evacuated, with no injuries that we are aware of at this stage.”

The fire has had no impact on Vodacom services. — (c) 2023 NewsCentral Media