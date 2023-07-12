Vumatel in deal with Huawei for 10Gbit/s home fibre

Broadband network operator Vumatel plans to deploy advanced technologies from Huawei, allowing it to launch home fibre broadband packages with speeds of 10Gbit/s or more.
The companies are collaborating to deploy what’s known as 50G PON, dramatically boosting network speeds from the current theoretical maximum 2.5Gbit/s. Currently, Vumatel offers commercial packages with speeds of up to 1Gbit/s.
Vumatel has not said whether it plans to offer speeds beyond 1Gbit/s in the immediate future. It said in 2021 that it was testing 10Gbit/s plans with internet service provider Cool Ideas, but never launched these commercially.
“50G PON effectively supports 10Gbit/s everywhere,” Huawei said in a statement. “It provides high-density, symmetrical (same upload and download speed) 50G PON to meet the increasing bandwidth requirements in future campus, industrial interconnection, enterprise and home scenarios.”
50G PON, or passive optical networking, is a standard that was approved by the International Telecommunication Union, an agency of the United Nations, in 2021.
According to Huawei, following a testing phase, the deployment of this technology will make “considerably higher upload and download fibre broadband speeds accessible to Vuma customers across the provider’s fibre-to-the-home network, meeting growing consumer demand for faster, higher capacity and more stable connectivity”.
TCS | Vumatel’s audacious plan to take fibre to everyone
“Vuma’s investment in the testing and roll-out of the new Huawei PON technology is future-proofing our network, which will allow us to enable much more capacity over last-mile fibre and increase speeds as our customers require,” said Vuma technology chief Francois Swart. – © 2023 NewsCentral Media