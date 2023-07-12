Vumatel in deal with Huawei for 10Gbit/s home fibre

Broadband network operator Vumatel plans to deploy advanced technologies from Huawei, allowing it to launch home fibre broadband packages with speeds of 10Gbit/s or more.

The companies are collaborating to deploy what’s known as 50G PON, dramatically boosting network speeds from the current theoretical maximum 2.5Gbit/s. Currently, Vumatel offers commercial packages with speeds of up to 1Gbit/s.

Vumatel has not said whether it plans to offer speeds beyond 1Gbit/s in the immediate future. It said in 2021 that it was testing 10Gbit/s plans with internet service provider Cool Ideas, but never launched these commercially.

It will make considerably higher upload and download fibre broadband speeds accessible to Vuma customers

“50G PON effectively supports 10Gbit/s everywhere,” Huawei said in a statement. “It provides high-density, symmetrical (same upload and download speed) 50G PON to meet the increasing bandwidth requirements in future campus, industrial interconnection, enterprise and home scenarios.”

50G PON, or passive optical networking, is a standard that was approved by the International Telecommunication Union, an agency of the United Nations, in 2021.

According to Huawei, following a testing phase, the deployment of this technology will make “considerably higher upload and download fibre broadband speeds accessible to Vuma customers across the provider’s fibre-to-the-home network, meeting growing consumer demand for faster, higher capacity and more stable connectivity”.

“Vuma’s investment in the testing and roll-out of the new Huawei PON technology is future-proofing our network, which will allow us to enable much more capacity over last-mile fibre and increase speeds as our customers require,” said Vuma technology chief Francois Swart. – © 2023 NewsCentral Media