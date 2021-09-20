Wayne D’Sa on a new era for CipherWave

Wayne D’Sa is CEO of connectivity provider CipherWave. In this episode of the podcast, he unpacks his plans for the business, including its strong play into the voice space.

The company has strong offerings as an Internet service provider, cloud provider and voice partner.

In the podcast, D’Sa explores how CipherWave develops and retains talent, with an emphasis on promoting from within, thereby creating a culture of excellence in the organisation.

D’Sa goes into detail regarding CipherWave’s strategy, structure and service and why he believes the company is different.

As a CEO, D’SA shares his philosophy and how he leads from the front. His technical experience has impacted on his executive leadership style, he says.

